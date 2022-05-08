Starbase (STAR) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (STAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $666,284.52 and $601,641.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

