Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. Its flagship property is the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

