STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.43

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 59111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

