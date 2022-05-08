Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Price Target Lowered to €48.00 at Societe Generale

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €65.00 ($68.42) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stabilus from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

SBLUY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Stabilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

