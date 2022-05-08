Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Price Target Lowered to €48.00 at Societe Generale

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €65.00 ($68.42) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stabilus from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

SBLUY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

