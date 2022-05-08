SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $109.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.70 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $94.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $445.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $446.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $511.75 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $513.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.66. 176,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,752. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.67.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

