SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $39.30 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $89.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 425.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,635.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

