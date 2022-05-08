SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $39.30 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $89.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.
SWTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
