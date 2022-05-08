Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Stake Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKIC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 226.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,561 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 60.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 418,767 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

