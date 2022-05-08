Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP reduced its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 1.5% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 111,389 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

SPR traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,802. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

