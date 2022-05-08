SPINDLE Achieves Market Cap of $320,020.29 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $320,020.29 and $439.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,361.98 or 1.00148523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00244646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00105620 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00145348 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00289854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004032 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

