SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is Empowered Funds LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,480 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises about 3.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $33,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $69.45. 8,658,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $68.11 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.