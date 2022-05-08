SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $118,887.96

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $118,887.96 and approximately $6,748.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,612,250.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00363488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00193468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00557696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039232 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,975.49 or 1.86457561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.