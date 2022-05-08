Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 790,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,720,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586,340. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

