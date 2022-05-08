Sonen Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of WM traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.78. 1,933,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

