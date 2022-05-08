Sonen Capital LLC Makes New $654,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $14.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $927.55. 1,179,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,086.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,184.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

