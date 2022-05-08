Sonen Capital LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 1.8% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.99. The company had a trading volume of 483,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,880. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

