Sonen Capital LLC Invests $805,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.61. 1,236,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,185. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

