Sonen Capital LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Gartner comprises 1.7% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.81. The company had a trading volume of 789,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.50 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

