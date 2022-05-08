Sonen Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 1.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 1,537,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.