Sonen Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,560 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $71.17. 1,047,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,441. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

