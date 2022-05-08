Sonen Capital LLC Buys Shares of 42,000 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after buying an additional 273,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after buying an additional 114,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after buying an additional 167,307 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. 2,728,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,111. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

