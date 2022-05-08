Sonen Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 129.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 11,165,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,530,917. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

