Sonen Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Henry Schein accounts for about 2.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

HSIC traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. 1,930,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,758. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

