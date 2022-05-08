SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.

Shares of SWI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWI. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.