SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $14.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.81. The stock had a trading volume of 599,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,509. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.74.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

