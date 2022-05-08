Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.17. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 362,420 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

