Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.17. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 362,420 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.
