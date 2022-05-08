Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,395,449 shares of company stock worth $80,882,203.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NYSE SNAP opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

