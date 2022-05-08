SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

CWYUF traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

