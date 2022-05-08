Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

