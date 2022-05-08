Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $3.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $21.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $25.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $26.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $29.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $11.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.86. 1,033,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.02 and a 200 day moving average of $311.08. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 95.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 608,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,555,000 after buying an additional 44,774 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.