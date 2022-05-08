Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($74.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.04 ($70.57).

ETR:SHL opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($71.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

