Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stake Decreased by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP reduced its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for approximately 4.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

