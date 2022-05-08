Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Showcase (SHO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $36,425.58 and approximately $28.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,091,421.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00289155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00192662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00555586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,128.51 or 1.94394120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

