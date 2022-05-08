Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOP opened at $377.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,010.89. Shopify has a twelve month low of $355.13 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shares of Shopify are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,154,000 after buying an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Shopify by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.75.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

