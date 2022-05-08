Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
SHOP opened at $377.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,010.89. Shopify has a twelve month low of $355.13 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.
Shares of Shopify are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.75.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
