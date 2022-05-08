ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $958,124.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after purchasing an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.30. 648,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.67 and a beta of 1.50. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

