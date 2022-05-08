Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

