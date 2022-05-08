Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,233. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 1.86. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $103.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 59.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

