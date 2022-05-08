Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.64

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.64 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.50). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.25), with a volume of 2,659,298 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.99. The stock has a market cap of £923.92 million and a PE ratio of -283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.