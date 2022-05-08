Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,491,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 686,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

