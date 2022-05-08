Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.05. 3,550,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.84. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.03 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

