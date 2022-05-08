Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,775 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 465,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 122,726 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 290,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 5,971,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

