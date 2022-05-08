Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 428,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 104,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.