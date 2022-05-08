Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 127,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.44. 1,061,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $287.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.