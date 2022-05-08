Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

