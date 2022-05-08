Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $14.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.71. 1,989,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.54 and its 200-day moving average is $548.13. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.