Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,639 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 18,627,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,807,198. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

