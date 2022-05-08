Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

