SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $145.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.76.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

