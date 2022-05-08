Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Raised by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,999 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 189,578 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 12.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.28% of SEA worth $335,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,516,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

