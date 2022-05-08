ScPrime Trading Down 18.3% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $30,431.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004834 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,272,486 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.