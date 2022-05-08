Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €69.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.70 ($74.42).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €59.24 ($62.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a one year high of €73.36 ($77.22). The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.63.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

